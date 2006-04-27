Getting the Right Design and the Design Right: Testing Many Is Better Than One (27 Apr 2006)

This study has some implications for participatory design, as well. Erickson [4] among others has written about the potential value of paper prototypes to help engage end users in the design process. However, our data caution against assuming that any such benefit will result for their use in the context of usability testing, even when multiple designs are used. Consequently, if one agrees with the findings of [5], then our study emphasizes the need to adopt approaches beyond standard usability testing techniques in order to generate redesign proposals.



Pursuing this constitutes the next phase of our research. At the end of each session, we had participants sketch their ideal interface. What we learn from those drawings will form the basis for our next study. Add this article to Del.icio.us



Article URL: http://www.billbuxton.com/rightDesign.pdf



