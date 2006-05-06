What if Leopold Didn't Have a Piano? (06 May 2006)

It isn’t enough to just want to be creative: it takes work. But like Leopold’s piano, anyone who is committed, and makes the effort, can reach a degree of competence, as an individual, as an organization or as a society.



We can all get better.



And in all of this, one should never forget the old joke:



Says one New York tourist to a local,“Hey buddy, do you know how to get to Carnegie Hall?”



“Practice” was the reply.



So you want a creative organization? Then learn from the joke. Practice. Practice what you preach, and don’t delegate. Otherwise, nobody in your organization will think you take creativity seriously, and therefore they won’t either. In the end, it is all about culture and values. Add this article to Del.icio.us



