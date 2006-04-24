Build for the Future: Bend, Don’t Break (24 Apr 2006)

Remember the time you sliced up that beautiful comp with the wonderful typography and stock photos only to have the messaging and photo change the day before going live? No? Well, it happens. Content changes, messaging gets updated, and marketing campaigns come and go. If your site is built to accommodate only the current content, you're going to have some significant rework to do for that next campaign. If you need the flexibility, it's cheaper to build it in up front than it is to tear everything out and rebuild it later. Save the initial throwaway effort and just do it right from day one.



