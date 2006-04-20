Usability Views Article Details
Change and the Need for Innovation (20 Apr 2006)
The best-managed libraries have always been open to innovation and change, and as a result those libraries have maintained their relevance and usefulness to information seekers in the communities they serve. I described one such library in a recent editorial about how that library has evolved from housing and circulating a largely print collection to one that now provides access to and services based almost exclusively on digital content that is delivered to its users at their own desktops.
Article URL: http://www.dlib.org/dlib/april06/04editorial.html

