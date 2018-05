Search engine optimization: beyond search keywords (01 May 2006)

When we search we're cheap. We're brutal and to the point. We use the minimum words possible and these words are lean and mean. When we arrive at a webpage we've mellowed a little. Should we be about to buy or make some other important decision, we want to feel comforted and clever and special and maybe even cool. Add this article to Del.icio.us



Article URL: http://www.gerrymcgovern.com/nt/2006/nt-2006-05-01-search-engine-optimization.htm



Read 481 more articles from Gerry McGovern sorted by date, popularity, or title. Next Article: If Engineers were Designers