AJAX and Screenreaders: When Can it Work? (03 May 2006)
I'm forced to conclude that, unless a way can be found to notify screen readers of updated content, AJAX techniques cannot be considered accessible, and should not be used on a production site without a truly equivalent non-script alternative being offered to users up-front.
However, I freely and happily concede that I've analyzed only a limited number of tests -- I've covered the angles I could think of, but I'm sure there are plenty more ideas out there, and we only need one of them to pan out!