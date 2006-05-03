Usability Views Article Details
AJAX and Screenreaders: When Can it Work? (03 May 2006)
I'm forced to conclude that, unless a way can be found to notify screen readers of updated content, AJAX techniques cannot be considered accessible, and should not be used on a production site without a truly equivalent non-script alternative being offered to users up-front.

However, I freely and happily concede that I've analyzed only a limited number of tests -- I've covered the angles I could think of, but I'm sure there are plenty more ideas out there, and we only need one of them to pan out!

So if you think I'm giving up too easily, please consider this a call-to-arms: let's find a way to make it work!
