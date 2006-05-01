Corporate Usability Maturity: Stages 5-8 (01 May 2006)

In summary, it takes about twenty years to move from stage 2 (extremely immature usability) to stage 7 (very mature usability). Companies probably need another twenty years to reach the last stage.



The exact timing obviously differs among organizations. What stays constant is the need to progress through the eight levels in sequence. Start-ups are lucky and can begin the maturity process at stage 3 or stage 4, depending on the founder's previous usability experience. Some companies also include a usability specialist among their first ten hires. Even so, the companies must progress through the upper levels in sequence, just like any more established company. Add this article to Del.icio.us



Article URL: http://usability.typepad.com/jakob_nielsen/2006/05/corporate_usabi.html



